DA Before Assembly Polls? Big Hope for State Govt Employees
State government employees might get their due DA or dearness allowance before the assembly elections. This is the hope of the employees. A section of government employees sees a ray of hope in the Supreme Court's verdict.
Image Credit : Asianet News
A ray of hope for DA
Half of January is over with no Supreme Court verdict on the DA case. With no updates, employees now hope the state government will clear dues before the polls, but there's no word yet.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Focus on the election
The government is focused on the upcoming assembly elections. Before the polls, an interim budget will be presented. Employees speculate it might mention their pending DA.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Will luck change during the election season?
It's been seen before that employees' luck changes during elections. They think it might happen again. The last DA hike was 4% on April 1, 2025, announced in the last budget.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Hope from Manas Bhunia's words
At a recent event, Minister Manas Bhunia hinted about DA, saying the government is considering it sensitively. This has boosted employees' hopes for a pre-election announcement.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Awaiting the Supreme Court's verdict
Many state employees are waiting for the Supreme Court's final verdict. The DA case hearing ended on Sept 8, but the judgment is still pending. They hope it comes before the polls.
