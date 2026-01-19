DA Merger With Basic Pay: What 8th Pay Commission May Do
New speculation about the 8th Pay Commission for central government employees and pensioners. If this commission is implemented, the salary and pension of employees will increase significantly based on the fitment factor.
Central Government Employees
A new surprise awaits central government employees and pensioners. After long discussions, there's double good news about the pay commission, with pensioners also set to benefit.
Pay Commission
Announced last year, the pay commission is still under speculation. Though slated for Jan 1, 2026, it's not yet implemented but will be effective from that date.
8th Pay Commission
The new commission may arrive by late 2027, boosting salaries and pensions. The revised salary will use a fitment factor (estimated 1.83-2.57) multiplied by the basic pay.
Fitment Factor
Experts predict the fitment factor will be between 1.83 and 2.5. Regardless of the exact number, both salaries and pensions are set to increase significantly.
8th Pay Commission
It's estimated the 8th Pay Commission will raise minimum basic pay from 18k to 30k or 32k, and minimum pension to 27k. The exact implementation date is still unconfirmed.
