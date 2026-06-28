Why Do ATM PINs Have Only 4 Digits? The Surprising Reason Behind This Security Choice
ATM PINs are usually four digits, but have you ever wondered why? The reason behind this simple number choice involves convenience, security, and a decision that shaped how millions access their money.
The interesting history of the ATM card
Why did it change to 4 digits?
The Psychology of Memory
This decision actually has a scientific basis. According to research by psychologist George A. Miller on short-term memory, an average person can only hold about 5 to 9 pieces of information at a time. A 4-digit number fits perfectly within this limit, helping people memorise it instead of writing it down in a diary or on a piece of paper. This simple method was adopted to avoid exactly that security risk.
Is a 4-digit PIN safe?
A 4-digit PIN allows for 10,000 possible combinations, from 0000 to 9999. This means a thief trying to guess your PIN has only a 1 in 10,000 chance. Plus, modern banks block the card after three wrong entries, stopping any 'brute-force' guessing attacks. So, four digits are seen as the perfect balance between security and convenience. What's the scene today? With technology advancing, some international banks have made 6-digit PINs mandatory for extra security. However, the 4-digit system, born from Caroline's simple suggestion, still rules the ATM world in most countries.
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