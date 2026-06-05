Lost ATM, Debit or Credit Card? Here's How to Block It Instantly and Stay Safe
Lost your ATM, debit, or credit card? Acting quickly is crucial to protect your money from unauthorized transactions. Here's how you can instantly block your card and take essential steps to keep your bank account secure.
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You must block a lost card
The most important thing to do when you lose your debit or credit card is to block it right away. Scammers can misuse your card details and CVV number for online transactions. If they also know your ATM PIN, they can even withdraw cash directly from your account. So, you must inform the bank or block the card yourself as soon as you realise it's missing.
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What are the dangers of card misuse?
If your card falls into the wrong hands, people can use it for online shopping, buying services, or other financial transactions. Sometimes, they might even use it for illegal activities. Since these transactions are recorded in your name, it can become a huge headache to prove you didn't make them. By blocking the card immediately, you can avoid financial loss and other serious problems.
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How to block the card through the mobile banking app?
Almost all major banks now let you block your card through their mobile banking apps. First, log in to your bank's app. Then, go to the 'Cards' or 'Card Services' section. You will see all the debit and credit cards linked to your account. Select the correct card using its last four digits. Next, find an option like 'Manage Card', 'Block Card', or 'Support' and choose 'Permanent Block'. Once you confirm, the bank will block your card instantly. You can also apply for a new card using the same app. The bank will send you an SMS or email to confirm the block.
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You can also block via SMS if there is no internet
Even if you don't have internet on your smartphone, many banks let you block your card using SMS. However, each bank has a different SMS format and a specific toll-free number. First, you should check your bank's official website or call customer care to find the correct format. Then, send a message with your card's last four digits to the given number. The bank will send you a confirmation message once they have successfully blocked the card.
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Important things to remember when a card is lost
When you lose your card, don't waste any time and block it immediately. It's also a good idea to call the bank's customer care and register the incident. After blocking the card, check your recent transactions to see if there are any suspicious payments. If you find any, you must report them to the bank. In today's digital world, cards are very convenient, but you have to be careful about their security. A little bit of carelessness can lead to a big financial loss.
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