3 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

How to block the card through the mobile banking app?

Almost all major banks now let you block your card through their mobile banking apps. First, log in to your bank's app. Then, go to the 'Cards' or 'Card Services' section. You will see all the debit and credit cards linked to your account. Select the correct card using its last four digits. Next, find an option like 'Manage Card', 'Block Card', or 'Support' and choose 'Permanent Block'. Once you confirm, the bank will block your card instantly. You can also apply for a new card using the same app. The bank will send you an SMS or email to confirm the block.