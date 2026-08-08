True Hope Foundation gave ₹1 lakh to the family of 13-year-old Ridip Panika, who died in Assam floods saving his puppy. The boy's sacrifice has been praised as an act of extraordinary courage, making him a symbol of unconditional love.

In a deeply moving gesture of compassion and solidarity, True Hope Foundation has extended financial assistance of ₹1 lakh in cash to the family of 13-year-old Ridip Panika, the Class 7 student who tragically lost his life while attempting to save his pet puppy during the devastating floods in Assam.

Ridip's story has touched people across the country. According to reports, the young boy was caught in the floodwaters after he jumped into the strong current to rescue his three-month-old puppy, Borun, which was being swept away by the rising water. While the puppy survived, He was carried away by the powerful current and could not be rescued.

Ridip was the only child of Deepak and Parbati Panika and was a Class 7 student at a local Model School in Bamun Pukhuri village. His family was already facing the devastating impact of the floods, which had damaged their home and destroyed much of what they owned.

The heartbreaking story gained widespread attention after videos of Ridip's grieving parents and the surviving puppy circulated on social media. The incident has resonated deeply with people because of the extraordinary courage, affection and selflessness displayed by a child who placed the life of his beloved pet before his own.

Recognising the family's immense loss and their difficult circumstances, True Hope Foundation stepped forward to provide ₹1 lakh in financial assistance. The support is intended to help the bereaved family cope with the immediate challenges following the loss of their only child and the destruction caused by the floods.

A Life Remembered for Compassion

Ridip's sacrifice has become a poignant reminder of the extraordinary bond between humans and animals. At an age when children are still discovering the world around them, He demonstrated remarkable courage and compassion by risking his own life to save a helpless animal.

His story has also prompted an outpouring of sympathy and appreciation online, with many people describing the young boy as a symbol of unconditional love and humanity.

The tragedy comes amid severe flooding across Assam, which has affected hundreds of thousands of residents and claimed numerous lives. The situation has caused widespread displacement and significant damage to homes and livelihoods across several districts.

True Hope Foundation Pledges Support

"I cannot bring your son back, and none of us can ever truly fill the void he has left behind. What he did was extraordinary. He is a true superhero, and his courage and sacrifice will forever live on in our hearts. The entire True Hope Foundation team stands with the family during this heartbreaking time. We assure them of our continued emotional and financial support as they navigate this unimaginable loss," said co-founder Kuldeep khatri

The foundation says, the assistance to the Panika family reflects the broader humanitarian role of True Hope Foundation, which works to support vulnerable communities and respond to urgent social and disaster-related needs.

For Ridip's family, however, no amount of financial assistance can replace the child they have lost. The ₹1 lakh support represents a gesture of solidarity at a time when the family is facing unimaginable grief.

Ridip Panika may have been only 13 years old, but his final act of courage has left a powerful message: compassion knows no age, and the bond between a child and his loyal companion can inspire an entire nation. As his puppy survived because of his bravery, Ridip's memory will continue to live on as a poignant symbol of love, courage and selfless sacrifice.

About True Hope Foundation

The True Hope Foundation is an India-based social-impact organisation focused on supporting individuals and communities facing financial and humanitarian challenges. Its areas of work include social support, disaster relief, assistance for vulnerable groups and initiatives aimed at creating positive social impact.

(ANI)