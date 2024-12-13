Who is eligible for Modi govt's Rs 12,000 yearly scheme? Details inside

The Modi government has introduced a new scheme to provide farmers with Rs 12,000 annually. This amount will be credited to the farmers' bank accounts in installments.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Updates

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Updates

The Modi government has introduced a special scheme for the people. Now Rs 12,000 will be credited to your account monthly. Until now, farmers were receiving Rs 6,000.

Modi Government's New Scheme

The Modi government has introduced a remarkable scheme at the year's end, surprising the people. Now, they will receive Rs 12,000.

Financial Assistance for Farmers

Modi Government's New Scheme

Financial Assistance for Farmers

Rs 12,000 will be provided under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in installments. Previously, Rs 6,000 was provided. There's a demand to increase this amount to Rs 12,000.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

The nation's farmers feed the common people. It is due to their hard work that we all eat three meals a day. This scheme provides farmers with Rs 6,000 annually.

Farmer Income Increase Initiative

Farmer Income Increase Initiative

There are discussions about increasing the amount. This sum will be credited to the farmers' bank accounts in multiple installments.

PM Kisan Yojana 19th Installment

PM Kisan Yojana 19th Installment

Regarding this scheme, PM Modi stated, 'Our government is fully dedicated to the welfare of farmers. The first file we signed after taking charge was related to farmer welfare.' He further added, 'Now we want to do even more for farmers and agricultural lands.'

PM Kisan Yojana Eligibility

PM Kisan Yojana Eligibility

Certain conditions must be met to avail of this scheme. To benefit, the land must be in the name of the cultivating farmer. Only one person per family can receive this benefit.

Government Schemes for Farmers

Government Schemes for Farmers

If a farmer is an income taxpayer, they cannot benefit from this scheme. It remains to be seen whether Rs 12,000 will be provided instead of Rs 6,000. Government sources suggest an announcement regarding this may be released soon.

