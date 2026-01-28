- Home
- Business
- What Happens After Private Jet Crash? Rules Explained as Ajit Pawar Travel Incident Emerges
What Happens After Private Jet Crash? Rules Explained as Ajit Pawar Travel Incident Emerges
Plane Crash Insurance Rule: The private plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, has shaken the entire country. After this incident, the question arises: do those traveling in private jets also get insurance? If so, how much?
Is there insurance for private jet passengers?
Yes, passengers are insured, but it depends on the policy, not government rules. Owners buy aviation insurance that covers the plane, crew, and passengers under 'Passenger Liability Insurance,' which compensates families for death or injury.
Does every passenger get the same claim?
No, claims aren't fixed. Policies vary. Some charters have set limits, while VIP trips have high-value covers. Passengers might sign a waiver with a claim limit, so compensation can differ greatly between accidents.
How much can a family get?
It depends on the operator's policy, the passenger's personal insurance, and legal settlements. In India, payouts range from ₹50 lakh to ₹2 crore, but can be higher. Extra claims are possible with personal travel insurance.
What's the difference between commercial and private jets?
Commercial flights follow DGCA rules and the Montreal Convention with minimum compensation limits. Private jets don't have these strict government limits. Claims are based on the operator's policy and legal process, not a fixed rate.
How does the claim process start?
After a crash, aviation agencies investigate. The family then files a claim with the operator or insurer, providing documents like the FIR and post-mortem report. The process can take 6 months to 2 years. Compensation may increase if negligence is proven.
Are there different rules for VIP passengers?
Sometimes, the government or institutions provide extra ex-gratia aid for VIPs. Also, most high-profile individuals have personal life and accident insurance, giving their families more financial support.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.