Yuvasathi Alert: Small Errors That Can Stop Your Monthly Benefit
A small mistake while applying for the West Bengal government's new Yuvasathi scheme can get your application rejected. In this report, learn about the 5 mistakes to avoid to ensure you get your monthly ₹1500.
Banglar Yuva Sathi
To make unemployed youth financially independent, the West Bengal government launched the 'Banglar Yuva Sathi' scheme. Eligible applicants will receive a monthly unemployment allowance of ₹1500.
Yuva Sathi
The application process started via special camps in every constituency from Feb 15-16, 2026, and will run until Feb 26. Many applications were submitted on day one, but not following the rules can lead to direct rejection. So, it's crucial to avoid 5 specific mistakes.
Writing 'Student' in the profession column:
A key condition is that the applicant must be unemployed. Students often mistakenly write 'Student'. Remember, this is for the unemployed, so you must write 'Unemployed'. Identifying as a student can lead to early rejection.
Name and surname mismatch:
The name and surname on the application must exactly match the Madhyamik admit card. Married women are advised not to use their husband's surname but their own from the Madhyamik documents. Mismatches can cause verification issues.
Incorrect age calculation date:
For the Yuvasathi scheme, the age must be between 21 and 40. Age should not be calculated from the application date. As per government guidelines, age must be calculated as of April 1, 2026. Only the completed years should be written.
Mentioning current education:
You cannot mention your current studies on the form. Your highest qualification is the last exam certificate you have. For example, a second-year college student must apply as 'Higher Secondary' passed.
Photo and signature errors:
After attaching the photo to the application, you must cross-sign it. The signature should cover part of the photo and the form. An unsigned photo can lead to rejection. Also, all submitted document photocopies must be self-attested.
Bank account and mobile number precautions:
The mobile number on the application must be active and linked to the bank account. The bank account must also be Aadhaar-seeded and have DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) active, as the money will be sent directly.
'Duare Sarkar Registration Number'
Finally, after submitting the form at the camp, check your receipt for the 'Duare Sarkar Registration Number,' which will help you check your status later.
Apply Online
Interested candidates can also apply online at the https://apas.wb.gov.in/ portal. With a little caution, securing the monthly allowance from this government scheme is possible.
