Using PhonePe For Quick Payments? You May No Longer Need PIN for This Limit
Paying with your mobile for everything from tea stalls to taxis, and food delivery to online shopping has become common. PhonePe has released a new announcement.
Limit up to ₹5,000
As digital payments boom in India, UPI is now a daily staple. PhonePe has launched a new feature making it easier for users by removing the need for a UPI PIN on small transactions.
Fingerprint or Face ID
PhonePe now offers biometric authentication. You can pay with your fingerprint or Face Unlock, making transactions faster. Save time on small daily payments without needing a PIN.
This feature works for UPI payments up to ₹5,000. A fingerprint or face ID is enough for small buys. For amounts over ₹5,000, the UPI PIN is still needed for security.
UPI Payment
This feature is currently only for Android users, but it's coming to iPhones soon. PhonePe says it will reduce friction and ensure faster, smoother payments for everyone.
Biometric Payment Method
To enable it, open PhonePe, go to your profile, and choose "Manage Payments." Turn on "Biometric Pay" and confirm with your PIN/fingerprint once. Then, no PIN is needed for payments up to ₹5,000.
