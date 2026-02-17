West Bengal Yuvasathi Scheme: Step-by-Step Online Application Guide
WB Yuva Sathi Online Application: Just before the assembly elections, the Mamata Banerjee government has announced a new scheme for the state's countless unemployed youth. How to apply for this new scheme?
Online application process for West Bengal government's unemployment allowance
The election buzz has begun. Before the state assembly polls, the government announced a new scheme for unemployed youth. Applicants will get ₹1,500 via the 'Yuvasathi' scheme.
How to apply online?
You can now apply for the Yuvasathi scheme online, not just offline. Applicants can register on the portal https://apas.wb.gov.in. No more long queues for this allowance!
How to apply for the Yuvasathi scheme?
If you're a West Bengal resident and Indian citizen, apply online. Go to https://apas.wb.gov.in/, use your mobile for OTP verification, and the application form will appear.
How to fill the form?
Fill the form with your correct name, address, and birth date. Scan and upload your Madhyamik documents. Ensure your name and address match your admit card or certificate.
What else to do?
On the Yuvasathi form, enter your name, address, age, gender, and education details. Mention your last exam, year, and marks obtained. Upload all Madhyamik documents.
Step-by-step form filling process
For 'Present Occupation,' select 'Not Employed' or 'Self Employed' if you do small jobs. Enter your Aadhaar-linked bank details. Mention if you get other scheme benefits, then submit.
How much money will you get through this scheme?
Applicants will get a ₹1,500 monthly allowance for five years through the Yuvasathi scheme. The benefit starts from April 1, earlier than the originally planned August date.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.