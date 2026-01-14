Want Rs 2 Lakh Interest in 5 Years? This Post Office Plan Explains How
Post Office: Everyone wants to get returns on their investment without any risk. There are many government schemes for this. One such scheme is the Time Deposit Scheme offered by the Post Office.
Growing popularity of Post Office schemes
Even with stock markets and mutual funds growing, many people still prefer safety. Those wanting risk-free growth often pick Post Office schemes, which remain stable.
What is the Post Office Time Deposit scheme?
Similar to a bank FD, this scheme lets you deposit for 1, 2, 3, or 5 years. You get your money back with interest at maturity. It's risk-free with a fixed interest rate.
What are the current interest rates?
Current Post Office TD rates are: 1-year at 6.9%, 2-year at 7.0%, 3-year at 7.1%, and 5-year at 7.5%. These rates are stable, making the 5-year plan ideal for long-term goals.
How much will you get in 5 years if you deposit ₹5,00,000?
Depositing ₹5,00,000 in a 5-year TD yields a maturity amount of ₹7,24,975. You earn ₹2,24,975 in interest alone, risk-free and unaffected by market changes.
Who benefits most from this scheme?
Great for all ages, especially seniors and those wanting stable, risk-free returns. Many banks don't offer 7.5% on 5-year FDs.
