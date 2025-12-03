Post Office Scheme: Earn Rs 5 Lakh Without Market Risk? This Scheme Shows How
Post office: Nowadays, everyone is becoming more financially disciplined. They're looking to invest their hard-earned money in the right way. Let's find out about a great savings scheme that offers good returns with zero risk.
National Savings Certificate
Many investors want their money to be safe. Post Office small savings schemes are guaranteed by the Central Government, so there's no risk. The National Savings Certificate (NSC) is a popular choice. Invest once and get a good profit after 5 years.
7.7% Interest
The government offers a fixed 7.7% interest on NSC, compounding annually. For an ₹11 lakh investment, you get back nearly ₹16 lakh in 5 years, earning almost ₹5 lakh in interest, risk-free. Higher investment yields higher returns.
How much can be invested?
You don't need a large amount to start an NSC. You can open an account with just ₹1,000. There's no maximum investment limit. You can even open an account in a minor's name. It's a great option for those with a regular income.
5-year lock-in period
This scheme has a mandatory 5-year lock-in period. If you close the account before maturity, you only get your principal back, not the interest. To get real profit, you must complete the 5 years. After maturity, the full amount with interest is credited to your account.
Tax deduction – Double benefit under 80C
Investing in NSC not only gives you profit as interest but also offers tax benefits. You can get a tax deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Overall, this scheme offers a safe investment with tax savings.
