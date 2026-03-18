BSE Index Services launched new BSE Long-Short and Inverse Indices. These indices, like the BSE 500 Long + 200 1X Inverse 80:20, are designed for hedged market strategies, combining long market exposure with selective short positions.

BSE Index Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, today announced the launch of BSE Long-Short Indices and BSE Inverse Indices. The two Inverse indices track the inverse returns of the underlying indices, while the two LongShort indices combine long market exposure in BSE 500 and 1X inverse positions in BSE 150 Midcap and BSE 200, respectively, to reflect hedged market strategies, according to a press statement released by BSE Index Services today.

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Introducing Four New Market Indices

The indices launched today include BSE 500 Long + 200 1X Inverse 80:20. This index measures the performance of a composite index composed of the BSE 500 and BSE 200 1X Inverse Daily, with weights assigned to the two underlying indices of 80% and 20%, respectively.

The other index launched today was BSE 500 Long + 150 MidCap 1X Inverse 80:20. It measures the performance of a composite index composed of the BSE 500 and BSE 150 MidCap 1X Inverse Daily, with weights assigned to the two underlying indices of 80% and 20%, respectively.

BSE 150 MidCap 1X Inverse Daily is the third index launched today. This Index provides inverse returns of the BSE 150 Midcap Total Return Index. Another index launched is the BSE 200 1X Inverse Daily, which provides inverse returns of the BSE 200 Total Return Index.

CEO on Evolving Market Needs

Ashutosh Singh, MD & CEO of BSE Index Services Pvt. Ltd., highlighted the significance of these indices, stating, "We are pleased to introduce the BSE Long-Short Indices & BSE Inverse Indices, a differentiated addition to our index offering that reflects the evolving needs of market participants."

"The 80:20 long-short indices have been specifically constructed to reflect systematic long-short strategies through an 80:20 allocation framework, and the BSE 200 & BSE 150 MidCap 1X Inverse Indices provides exposure to diversified benchmarks with 1X inverse positioning. This framework aims to provide a balanced approach to market participation by combining broad-based long exposure to BSE 500 with a systematic mechanism for managing downside risks in the equity segment through selective short positions. As markets become increasingly dynamic, such rule-based strategies aim to support more resilient and innovative product offerings by Asset Managers," he further added.

Benchmarking and Investment Opportunities

These new indices can be used for benchmarking Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) strategies and other relevant long-short strategies by asset managers. Investors can now access a broader spectrum of market opportunities, further enriching their investment strategies with this latest addition to BSE's suite of indices. (ANI)