Waaree Renewable Energy stock skyrockets after major order win
Crorepati Stock: The multibagger stock that went from ₹2.50 to over ₹1,000 is back in the news. After the renewable energy company received a large order, the stock is expected to rally on Monday, May 19.
| Published : May 17 2025, 06:10 PM
3 Min read
Image Credit : Gemini
Waaree Renewable Technologies Share
Waaree Renewable Technologies is back in the spotlight. According to information available on BSE's official website, this renewable energy company has secured a substantial order worth ₹114.23 crore. The company received this order from a solar energy company for a solar project under the Maharashtra government's Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0. Under this Letter of Award (LOA), the company will provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the solar project. In addition, Waaree will also be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the 94 MW AC/131.6 MW DC capacity project. The project is expected to be completed by FY 2025-26.
Image Credit : Gemini
Waaree Renewable Technologies: Stellar Q4 Results
Waaree delivered a strong performance in the fourth quarter (Q4 FY25). The company's net profit stood at ₹93.8 crore, compared to ₹51.3 crore in the same quarter last year, marking a growth of approximately 83%. The full fiscal year profit increased from ₹145.21 crore to ₹228.92 crore. Revenue in Q4 rose from ₹273.3 crore to ₹476.60 crore. The full-year revenue exceeded ₹1597 crore, compared to ₹876 crore last year. The company's operating profit increased year-on-year from ₹75.3 crore to ₹126.4 crore, a jump of nearly 68%. However, the margin slightly decreased from 27.6% to 26.5%.
Image Credit : Gemini
This Stock Has Created Millionaires
Waaree Renewable Technologies stock has become a true 'millionaire-maker' stock. In the last 5 years, it has delivered a staggering return of 45,000%. If someone had invested just ₹1 lakh 5 years ago, its value today would be around ₹4.50 crore. 5 years ago, in 2019, the price of this share was just ₹2.50. Including the stock split last year, if someone had even 40,000 shares, they would have turned into 2 lakh shares. As per the price of ₹1468.30 on November 29, 2024, their value would be ₹29.37 crore. Meaning, even with an investment of just ₹20,000, an investor could have become the owner of ₹5.87 crore.
Image Credit : freepik
Waaree Renewable Technologies Share Price and Return
Waaree Renewable Technologies shares closed at ₹1,031.75 on Friday, May 16, 2025. The 52-week high for this stock is ₹2519.95, which it reached on May 16, 2024. Its 52-week low is ₹732.05, which it hit on April 7, 2025.
Image Credit : Gemini
Renewable Sector Star, High Reward Despite Risk
According to market analysts, Waaree Renewable Technologies is no longer just an energy company, but an example of wealth creation. The company is consistently winning large orders, its financial growth is tremendous, and in the long term, it has made investors extremely wealthy. The impact of the recently received order may be seen on its stock on Monday, May 19th. Disclaimer: Always consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
