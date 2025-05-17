3 5

Image Credit : Gemini

This Stock Has Created Millionaires

Waaree Renewable Technologies stock has become a true 'millionaire-maker' stock. In the last 5 years, it has delivered a staggering return of 45,000%. If someone had invested just ₹1 lakh 5 years ago, its value today would be around ₹4.50 crore. 5 years ago, in 2019, the price of this share was just ₹2.50. Including the stock split last year, if someone had even 40,000 shares, they would have turned into 2 lakh shares. As per the price of ₹1468.30 on November 29, 2024, their value would be ₹29.37 crore. Meaning, even with an investment of just ₹20,000, an investor could have become the owner of ₹5.87 crore.