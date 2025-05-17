DA bonanza for TN govt workers: 2% hike plus 4-month arrears; all you need to know
Tamil Nadu government employees and pensioners will receive four months of Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears from January to April 2025. This increase will benefit 8 lakh government employees and teachers.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, addressing the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on April 28th, made several important announcements under Rule 110. These included cash benefits for surrendered earned leave and a 2% DA increase for Tamil Nadu government employees. Following this announcement, the DA for government employees increased from 53% to 55%.
1.6 Million Beneficiaries
Based on the central government's announcement of a 2% DA increase for its employees from January 1, 2025, the state government also announced a 2% DA increase for its employees from the same date. This will benefit approximately 1.6 million government employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners. The state government will incur an additional annual expenditure of ₹1,252 crore to implement this increase.
4 Months DA Arrears
The Tamil Nadu government recently issued a government order for this. Today, the government made an important announcement stating that government employees and pensioners will receive 4 months (January-April 2025) of DA arrears with this month's salary. This will benefit 8 lakh government employees and teachers.