Afghan Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi hailed the Indian private sector's 'wholehearted interest' in investing in his country. He pitched Afghanistan as a 'paradise for investment' amid efforts to diversify trade away from Pakistan.

Afghanistan's Minister of Commerce and Industry Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi on Monday said that the strongest outcome of his visit to India has been the clear willingness of the private sectors in both countries to work together. He noted that Indian businesses have shown wholehearted interest in investing in Afghanistan.

"The most important outcome of our visit is that the private sector between the two countries and the official delegation, whether from our side or from India, want to work with each other," the Minister said. "This is our biggest strength. If we talked to someone else, it would be a matter of whether they would be willing to do it or not but the private sector here is wholeheartedly interested in investing in Afghanistan," Azizi added.

'Paradise for Investment'

Azizi said Indian companies have prior experience operating in Afghanistan and that the current environment offers many opportunities to work, earn a lot, and establish the company in Afghanistan. "They have worked with Afghanistan before, and there are many opportunities in Afghanistan these days to work, earn a lot, and establish your company there," he added.

He asserted that peace and stability have returned to Afghanistan and that administrative issues and paperwork hurdles have been resolved. "Peace has come to Afghanistan, stability has come to Afghanistan, and all the paperwork and issues in Afghanistan have been resolved... Afghanistan is an excellent ground for investment. We consider it to be a paradise for investment," he added.

Spice Trade Cooperation

On November 23, Azizi met members of the Spices Board of India during his ongoing five-day visit to New Delhi. Both sides discussed expanding spice-related cooperation, increasing exports, and exploring joint investment opportunities.

Diversifying Trade Routes

The trade minister's visit comes amid tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan due to recent border clashes, which led to border closures disrupting exports. This has prompted Afghanistan to diversify its trade with India, Iran, and Central Asia.

Afghanistan has increased trade with Iran and Central Asian countries as part of efforts to reduce its reliance on Pakistan, according to Tolo News. (ANI)