Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal has announced that he will donate 75% of his personal wealth to society and step away from his role as a promoter, choosing instead to work as a trustee. He shared this decision after a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last week, I was invited to attend and speak at the ‘PM’s Roundtable with Global Energy Leaders’ on the sidelines of the India Energy Week.



This was the first official meeting I attended after the tragedy in our family. I am very grateful to Pradhan Mantri ji who expressed his… — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) February 3, 2026

Agarwal made the announcement in a post on social media platform X, where he spoke about attending the Prime Minister’s Roundtable with Global Energy Leaders, held on the sidelines of India Energy Week.