Vedanta Chief Anil Agarwal to Donate 75% Wealth, Eyes Rs 15,000 Crore Social Drive
Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal has announced he will donate 75% of his personal wealth to society and step down as a promoter, choosing to work as a trustee. He shared the decision after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Energy Week.
Vedanta chairman shares decision following personal tragedy
Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal has announced that he will donate 75% of his personal wealth to society and step away from his role as a promoter, choosing instead to work as a trustee. He shared this decision after a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Last week, I was invited to attend and speak at the ‘PM’s Roundtable with Global Energy Leaders’ on the sidelines of the India Energy Week.
This was the first official meeting I attended after the tragedy in our family. I am very grateful to Pradhan Mantri ji who expressed his…
— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) February 3, 2026
Agarwal made the announcement in a post on social media platform X, where he spoke about attending the Prime Minister’s Roundtable with Global Energy Leaders, held on the sidelines of India Energy Week.
First official meeting after loss of son
In his post, Agarwal said the roundtable was the first official meeting he attended after suffering a personal tragedy. A few days earlier, he lost his only son, Agnivesh Agarwal, who died due to a cardiac arrest.
Agnivesh had been recovering in a hospital in the United States after being injured in a skiing accident. Agarwal said the loss deeply affected his family.
He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for personally conveying condolences and showing empathy during this difficult time.
PM’s words gave strength to grieving family
Agarwal said that Prime Minister Modi’s words offered great emotional support to him and his wife. He noted that the Prime Minister advised them to stay strong and continue their work, which he described as important for the country.
According to Agarwal, this advice gave them comfort and strength as they try to rebuild their lives after grief.
Wealth to be returned to society
During the interaction, Agarwal informed the Prime Minister that he had already decided to give away 75% of his wealth for the benefit of society.
He said he would cease to be a promoter and instead function as a trustee, focusing on long-term social impact rather than business control.
Agarwal said the decision was made humbly and in line with the wishes of his late son.
Rs 10,000-15,000 crore planned for social causes
Agarwal also shared his desire to do something large and meaningful in areas such as education, healthcare, or any other sector that could benefit society.
He said he is willing to invest Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore in such initiatives.
He thanked Prime Minister Modi for appreciating the sentiment behind the proposal.
Praise for Prime Minister Modi’s empathy
In his post, Agarwal praised Prime Minister Modi, saying India is fortunate to have a leader who understands people’s pain and stays connected with realities on the ground.
He said the Prime Minister’s empathy and support have helped his family cope with their loss.
A shift towards philanthropy
Agarwal’s announcement marks a significant shift in his role, from a business promoter to a philanthropic trustee focused on social good.
The move has drawn attention as one of the largest personal wealth commitments towards public welfare by an Indian industrialist in recent times.
