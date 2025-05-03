Good news for central govt employees! DA, bonus package await in May; check details
Central government employees are anticipating a DA hike and bonus. A 4% DA increase along with arrears could mean a significant salary boost. Employees are expected to receive the increased DA and bonus in the third week of May.
Great news for central government staff!
A significant amount is expected to be credited to their accounts. The DA for employees is increased based on market price increases. Accordingly, there are reports of another DA increase.
DA increase
The Modi Government has reportedly announced a 4% DA increase. Calculations suggest employees will receive an additional 10,000 to 18,000 rupees, including arrears. Group B, C, and D employees will soon benefit. When will the money be credited?
DA and bonus
It is being heard that a substantial amount, including DA and bonus, may be credited to government employees' accounts in the third week of May. 5 million government employees and 6.5 million pension holders will soon benefit.
7th Pay Commission
It is being heard that a 4% DA increase is happening under the 7th Pay Commission. As a result, employees' salaries will increase by 720 to 3152 rupees per month.
DA hike
Similarly, calculations suggest that Indian Railways Group C staff may receive Rs 7,000 bonus. Defense personnel may receive a bonus of Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,000. Similarly, teachers may receive Rs 7,000 bonus.
DA hike for postal workers
Postal workers may receive a bonus of Rs 6,900 to Rs 7,100. Ministry employees may receive a bonus of Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000. Overall, great news for central government staff. They will soon benefit and receive a substantial amount this month.