EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Rikant Pittie, who took part in the Andhra Pradesh Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, has said he is excited to contribute to the vision of the state to boost entrepreneurship and tourism. Rikant Pittie, who met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and State Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh, said they were shaping the state’s future. He lauded the Chief Minister’s vision for tourism and said his remarks about destinations, and jobs and entrepreneurs built through culture, pilgrimage and strong infrastructure. Rikant Pittie spoke about Viksit Bharat 2047 and the role youth will play in shaping India's growth.

EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Commits to AP's Vision

“It was my pleasure to visit the Andhra Pradesh Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam and meet leaders like Hon'ble CM Shri Chandrababu Naidu garu@ncbn and Hon'ble Minister Shri Nara Lokesh garu@naralokesh, shaping the state's future,” Rikant Pitti said in a post on X. “With 2,500+ delegates from 77 countries, the energy and commitment in the room was inspiring. I spoke about Viksit Bharat 2047 and the role youth will play in shaping India's growth. Hon'ble CM Shri Chandrababu Naidu garu's vision for tourism was remarkable—he spoke not just about destinations, but jobs and entrepreneurs built through culture, pilgrimage, beaches, homestays and strong infrastructure,” he added.

Rikant Pittie lauded Andhra Pradesh’s goal of ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’ in every household. “I had discussions with Hon'ble CM Shri Chandrababu Naidu garu@ncbn Hon'ble Minister Shri Nara Lokesh garu @naralokesh and Hon'ble Minister Shri T.G. Bharath garu @tgbharath, Minister of Industries and Commerce, Andhra Pradesh, on cultural, spiritual and coastal tourism, electric buses for sustainable mobility, and building a tourism ecosystem that helps local communities. ‘One entrepreneur in every home’ is a bold mindset for long‑term change. Excited to contribute to this vision,” he said.

Rikant Pittie invited people building in travel, mobility or related sectors who want guidance or collaboration and said he is keen to support entrepreneurs who are solving real problems “If you are building in travel, mobility or related sectors and want guidance or collaboration, DM me or comment below. I am looking to support entrepreneurs who are solving real problems and creating impact,” Rikant Pittie said in his post.

Union Minister Touts India's Economic Strength

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal addressed the 30th edition of the CII Partnership Summit 2025 organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Visakhapatnam earlier this month and highlighted India’s emergence as a trusted global partner and commended the immense contribution of Andhra Pradesh toward achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. He emphasized India’s growing leadership in semiconductors, clean energy and innovation-driven industries, underscoring the importance of trust, sustainability and policy stability as the foundation of India’s economic framework.

The event, held under the theme “Technology, Trust & Trade – Navigating the New Geoeconomic Order,” was inaugurated by the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, in the presence of the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Syed Abdul Nazeer. Piyush Goyal and N Chandrababu Naidu delivered the keynote addresses.

Drone City Announced for Kurnool

Goyal announced the launch of India’s first Drone City at Orvakal in Kurnool district, marking a major milestone in advancing India’s capabilities in next-generation aerospace and unmanned systems. (ANI)