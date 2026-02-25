2 4 Image Credit : Getty

ATM and Card Charges

Banks charge you for withdrawing cash from their own ATMs after a few free transactions. On top of that, they also charge you for other things. For instance, you have to pay an annual maintenance fee for your debit card. They also cut money every few months for the SMS alerts they send you. Need an extra cheque book? You pay for that too. Even digital transfers like IMPS/NEFT have small fees after a certain limit. Each charge looks small, but when you add it all up for a year, it becomes a huge amount.