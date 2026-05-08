Hyderabad Luxury Showrooms: No Footfall, Yet High Income Persists
You've seen those huge, fancy stores in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, right? They look empty most of the time, but their running costs are in lakhs. So, how do they actually make massive profits?
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
One big spender is all it takes
Unlike regular shops needing hundreds of daily customers, luxury stores thrive on a few high-value clients. A single customer can easily spend anywhere from ₹50,000 to several lakhs on designer wear for weddings or big events. NRIs, business families, and celebrities are their main clientele, so even two customers a day can mean a huge turnover.
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Privacy is the ultimate luxury service
These stores stay empty by design, thanks to a private shopping culture. Wealthy clients prefer a quiet, exclusive experience. Many stores operate on an appointment-only basis, sometimes reserving the entire shop for one person for a couple of hours. This 'personal luxury experience' includes dedicated staff and styling advice, so big deals happen behind closed doors.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
The showroom is just the face of the brand
These luxury stores don't rely only on walk-in customers for their income. A huge chunk of their business comes from online orders, WhatsApp catalogues, personal contacts, and private exhibitions. For many, a store in Banjara Hills is just for 'brand image.' A single custom order from an overseas client or a big celebrity deal can cover the rent for months.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
The business math behind huge rents
Wondering how they pay rent of ₹10 to ₹20 lakhs a month? It's all part of a long-term business plan. Big brands focus on building brand value and presence, not just immediate profits. They also use their prime locations for film shoots, fashion events, and social media marketing to drive massive online sales. This is how these 'empty' stores actually run a business worth crores with very few customers.
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