4 4 Image Credit : Gemini AI

The business math behind huge rents

Wondering how they pay rent of ₹10 to ₹20 lakhs a month? It's all part of a long-term business plan. Big brands focus on building brand value and presence, not just immediate profits. They also use their prime locations for film shoots, fashion events, and social media marketing to drive massive online sales. This is how these 'empty' stores actually run a business worth crores with very few customers.