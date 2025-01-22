Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Inside Namrata Sirodkar, Mahesh Babu's luxury Hyderabad home

Namrata Sirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar celebrates her 53rd birthday

Namrata, Mahesh Babu

Namrata and Mahesh Babu's luxurious home

Hyderabad Bunglow

Namrata's double-story bungalow

Indoor Pool

The 30 crore home with an indoor pool

Living Room

Luxurious living room with large paintings

Namrata Sirodkar

Home theatre in Namrata's house

Large Garden

Nature-friendly home with a large garden

Temple area

Designated prayer area with Ganesha idol

