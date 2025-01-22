(PHOTOS) Inside Namrata Sirodkar, Mahesh Babu's luxury Hyderabad home

Entertainment
Namrata Shirodkar celebrates her 53rd birthday
Namrata and Mahesh Babu's luxurious home
Namrata's double-story bungalow
The 30 crore home with an indoor pool
Luxurious living room with large paintings
Home theatre in Namrata's house
Nature-friendly home with a large garden
Designated prayer area with Ganesha idol
Loveyapa to Chhaava: 5 New films releasing THIS Valentine's week
Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital after injury– See Photos
Urvashi Rautela beats Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj?
Ishan Kishan's alleged gf Aditi Hundia Net Worth: Check assets HERE