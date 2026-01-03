Telangana Govt's Free Dairy Scheme: How Women Can Earn Rs 40,000 a Month
Indira Dairy Scheme: The Telangana government is rolling out another great scheme for women. It's giving them a chance to earn ₹20-40 thousand a month by setting up a business with financial backing.
Super business for women
Times have changed, and women are now equal partners in business. The Telangana govt is launching schemes like this one to empower women and create new income opportunities.
What is this Indira Dairy Project?
The govt gives women two dairy animals worth Rs 2 lakh. 70% (Rs 1.4 lakh) is a subsidy, and the rest is a bank loan. This helps women start a small dairy farm and earn well.
More facilities provided by the government
The govt also provides fodder, vet care, and solar-powered sheds. This support helps women manage the dairy and earn up to Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per month.
How much income can women earn from the dairy?
Two buffaloes can yield 20 liters of milk daily, earning Rs 30k-Rs 36k monthly. With other income, total earnings can reach Rs 40k, leaving a profit of Rs 20k after expenses.
Implemented as a pilot project in Madhira
This project is being piloted in Madhira and Kodangal constituencies. The total budget is Rs 781 crore, with Rs 286 crore already released for its statewide implementation.
