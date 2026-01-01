Bank Holiday List 2026 India: Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Dates Here
Bank Holidays: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the year 2026. Let's check out the full details here, including national festivals and weekend holidays.
Do you know how many days banks will work in 2026? Here is the RBI list!
With 2026 here, it's key for everyone to plan their finances. The RBI has released the official 2026 bank holiday calendar to help. It lists all national and weekend holidays.
National Festivals and Weekend Holidays
Some holidays are nationwide, like Republic Day (Jan 26), Independence Day (Aug 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (Oct 2). Banks are also closed on all Sundays and the 2nd & 4th Saturdays.
Full List of 2026 Bank Holidays
Key 2026 holidays: Jan 26 (Republic Day), Mar 3 (Holi), Mar 20 (Ugadi), Apr 3 (Good Friday), May 1 (May Day), Aug 15 (Independence Day), Oct 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), Dec 25 (Christmas).
Festival Holidays Vary by State
Many bank holidays vary by state. For example, Ugadi is a holiday in southern states like Telangana and AP, but banks in the north might be open. Always check local listings.
Important Advice from RBI for Customers
The RBI says holiday counts vary by state. Customers should check their local holiday list before visiting a branch to avoid wasted trips. Planning ahead ensures smooth banking.
Digital Banking Services
Don't worry about bank closures! Digital services like internet/mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs work 24/7. You can still withdraw cash or transfer money on holidays.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.