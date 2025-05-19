Tatkal ticket booking made easy: 5 tips you need to know
Booking Tatkal train tickets has become quite a challenge. Here are five ways to make the process easier.
| Published : May 19 2025, 08:28 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
14
Image Credit : Google
Train Tatkal Ticket Booking Tips
Millions of passengers travel by train in India every day, making it difficult to secure confirmed tickets. The Tatkal scheme allows booking one day in advance, ideal for immediate or urgent travel needs.
24
Image Credit : Google
Train Tatkal Ticket
High demand and limited tickets make confirmed Tatkal bookings challenging. This guide helps you navigate the process. Check your internet connection before booking, as even a short disruption can hinder your chances.
34
Image Credit : our own
How to book Train Tatkal tickets easily?
Log in at the right time: Tatkal bookings for AC coaches open at 10 AM, and for sleeper coaches at 11 AM. Prepare a Master List on IRCTC with passenger details to save time during booking.
44
Image Credit : our own
Tips for booking Train Tatkal tickets
Use UPI payments: Online or card payments require OTP verification, which can delay booking. Use railway e-wallet, Paytm, or UPI for faster processing. Consider less popular trains for better confirmation chances.
Top Stories