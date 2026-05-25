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Minda Corp has signed an agreement with 'Vehicle Access Systems Technology'. This deal gives them operational control over their joint venture, 'Minda Vast Access Systems', effective from April 1.Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market involves risks. Asianet News Bangla does not encourage investment. This report is for informational purposes only. Always consult experts before investing in the market.