Stock market update: Techno Electric leads top gainers with 13% jump
The stock market saw a decline on Wednesday, May 28th. The Sensex fell 110 points, while Nifty dropped 30 points. During this time, Techno Electric's shares surged by over 13%. Here are the 10 top-performing stocks of the day.
| Updated : May 28 2025, 01:21 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Gemini
1- Techno Electric Stock Price Today
Up - 13.46% Current Price - ₹1419.10
Image Credit : Gemini
2- IFCI Stock Price Today
Up - 12.97% Current Price - ₹69.05
Image Credit : Gemini
3- MMTC Stock Price Today
Up - 11.17% Current Price - ₹71.05
Image Credit : ChatGPT
4- ITI Ltd Stock Price Today
Up - 8.92% Current Price - ₹337.30
Image Credit : freepik@vwalakte
5- Triveni Engineering Stock Price Today
Up - 8.59% Current Price - ₹461.05
Image Credit : Freepik@Bantanks
6- Schneider Stock Price Today
Up - 7.67% Current Price - ₹749.50
Image Credit : ChatGPT
7- LIC Stock Price Today
Up - 6.76% Current Price - ₹930.15
Image Credit : Meta Ai
8- MRPL Stock Price Today
Up - 6.10% Current Price - ₹149.20
Image Credit : Freepik@CreativeDesign786
9- ABB Power Stock Price Today
Up - 5.71% Current Price - ₹18290.00
Image Credit : freepik@federcap
10- Bharti Hexacom Stock Price Today
Up - 4.50% Current Price - ₹1810.00 (Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a qualified expert before investing in any stock)
