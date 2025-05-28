synopsis

Ration card holders must complete eKYC by the June 30th deadline to avoid suspension of ration benefits. eKYC can be done both online and offline.

Ration Card e-KYC Last Date: If you have a ration card and use it monthly, completing e-KYC by June 30th is crucial. Failure to do so may lead to ration card cancellation and discontinuation of subsidized or free rations. The purpose of e-KYC is to enhance transparency and eliminate corruption in ration distribution.

Previous eKYC Deadline was March 31st

The initial deadline for ration card e-KYC was March 31, 2025, later extended to June 30th. You can complete e-KYC both offline and online. Non-compliance within the deadline may result in the cessation of free rations and ineligibility for various government schemes. Furthermore, reactivating your ration card would involve a lengthy process.

How to complete Ration Card e-KYC Online

Step 1- Download the Mera Ration or Aadhaar Face RD app on your mobile.

Step 2- Enter your Aadhaar number. You will receive an OTP for verification.

Step 3- Scan your face using the mobile camera. Once the process is complete, your e-KYC will be approved.

How to complete Ration Card e-KYC Offline

Step 1- Visit your nearest ration shop or Common Service Center.

Step 2- Ensure you have your ration card and Aadhaar cards of all family members registered on the card.

Step 3- Your biometric verification will be conducted at the ration shop using a POS machine.

Step 4- After biometric verification, your ration card will be linked to Aadhaar, completing the e-KYC process.