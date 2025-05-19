Stock market top gainers May 19: Delhivery steals spotlight with 12% surge
The stock market traded flat on Monday, May 19. While the Sensex dipped 18 points, the Nifty gained 11 points. Delhivery's stock surged over 12%. Here are the top 10 gainers today.
| Published : May 19 2025, 12:44 PM
1 Min read
1- Delhivery Stock Price
Up 12.70%, Current Price - 361.2
2- Graphite India Stock Price
Up 12.65%, Current Price - 549.25
3- Bombay Burmah Stock Price
Up 7.97%, Current Price - 2061.00
4- Caplin Point Stock Price
Up 7.36%, Current Price - 2150.00
5- Tube Investments Stock Price
Up 6.41%, Current Price - 3243.90
6- Caplin Point Stock Price
Up 6.24%, Current Price - 2135.60
7- Titagarh Wagons Stock Price
Up 6.13%, Current Price - 968.50
8- Divis Labs Stock Price
Up 5.99%, Current Price - 6658.00
9- Alembic Pharma
Up 5.57%, Current Price - 963.95
10- RVNL Stock Price
Up 5.51%, Current Price - 432.20 (Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.)
