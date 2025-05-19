Affordable and promising: 5 penny stocks under Rs 15 for high returns
High Return Penny Stocks: It sounds like a dream, but stocks that were once as cheap as pocket change are now delivering strong returns. 5 super stocks, priced between ₹1-15, have delivered returns of over 900% in 5 years.
| Published : May 19 2025, 12:25 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Gemini
1. Madhav Infra Projects Share
Madhav Infra's share price rose on Monday. It's currently trading at ₹15.08. It has recently risen by up to 10%. Its 5-year return is 195%. The company's market cap is ₹400 crore.
25
Image Credit : freepik
2. Khoobsurat Share
Khoobsurat Limited's stock is also showing tremendous growth. As of 11 am on Monday, May 19, it has risen by 4.92% and is trading at ₹0.64. Its price has increased by about 20% in the last 5 days. Its 5-year return is over 310%. The company's market cap is about ₹29 crore.
35
Image Credit : freepik
3. Biogen Pharmachem Industries Share
Biogen's share is at ₹0.97 on Monday. It has risen by 3.19% as of 11 am. It has increased by almost 10% in the last 5 days. Despite a decline in one year, its 5-year return is 394%. The company's market cap is ₹61 crore.
45
Image Credit : freepik
4. Indian Infotech and Software Share
Indian Infotech and Software Limited's share has seen a tremendous rise recently. On Monday, May 19, the share is at ₹1.09. It has jumped by 15% in the last 5 days. However, its 5-year return is over 540%. The company's market cap is about ₹138 crore.
55
Image Credit : freepik
5. NCL Research and Financial Services Share
This stock is currently trading at ₹0.63. It has jumped 1.61% as of 11 am on Monday, May 19. In the long term, the stock has given a return of over 934%. Its market cap is about ₹66 crore. Disclaimer: Consult your market expert before making any investment.
Top Stories