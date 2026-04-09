Nykaa is getting the biggest benefit from the growing popularity of online shopping. The brokerage has given it a 'Buy' rating with a target of ₹305. The number of customers is growing rapidly in both its beauty and fashion segments. Experts believe that as the company's scale increases, its margins will also see a big improvement, which will help push the share prices up.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. This is not any kind of investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Before making any investment, be sure to consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor or market expert.