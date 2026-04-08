Market Boom Today: Shriram Finance to Adani Enterprises Stocks Lead Top 10 Gainers
The stock market is rallying today, with Sensex and Nifty hitting an 11-month high. A US-Iran ceasefire, falling crude oil prices, and steady RBI rates have boosted investor sentiment strongly.
Shriram Finance Share
Shriram Finance proved to be the fastest horse in today's race. The stock became the top gainer with a massive 10.42% jump. It opened at ₹975 this morning and quickly shot up to a high of ₹1,035.45. Yesterday, it had closed at ₹930.
InterGlobe Aviation Share
The drop in crude oil prices directly benefited IndiGo. The airline's stock took off with a 9.91% surge today. Against its previous close of ₹4,268, it opened at ₹4,600 and soared to a high of ₹4,744.
Adani Enterprises Share
The old spark seems to be returning to Adani Group shares. This stock is trading 8.45% higher at ₹2,041.20. It opened at the psychological level of ₹2,000 and touched a high of ₹2,099. A heavy trading volume of about 31 lakh shares shows that big investors are returning to this stock.
TMPV Share
Tata Motors' passenger vehicle segment surprised everyone in the auto sector today. The share showed fantastic strength with an 8.24% jump. After closing at ₹308 yesterday, the stock raced to ₹336.80 today.
Larsen & Toubro Share
India's largest engineering and construction company, L&T, showed its power today. The L&T share climbed 8.24% to reach ₹4,030. Hopes of government spending on infrastructure and new projects led to a massive trade value of ₹1,96,041 lakh in the stock.
Bajaj Finance Share
The finance sector got the biggest boost from the RBI keeping the repo rate stable, with Bajaj Finance leading the rally. The share is trading 7.30% higher at ₹917. It was at ₹855 yesterday but touched a high of ₹926 today.
Maruti Suzuki Share
The country's largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, saw its shares race ahead today. The stock recorded a sharp 7.05% jump. It leaped from ₹12,798 to get close to its record level of ₹13,721.
Eicher Motors Share
The company that makes the Royal Enfield Bullet left everyone behind with its speed today. The Eicher Motors share is up 6.95% at ₹7,064. Against its previous close of ₹6,605, it opened at ₹6,899 and made an intraday high of ₹7,083.
UltraTech Cement Share
When infrastructure and construction grow, a rally in cement shares is natural. UltraTech Cement is trading 6.85% higher at ₹11,685 today. The stock opened at ₹11,400 and went up to a high level of ₹11,768.
Mahindra & Mahindra Share
Mahindra & Mahindra's share is also on this top-10 list. The stock gained 6.79% to reach ₹3,210. It saw a huge trade value of ₹86,783 lakh today.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. The data provided here is based on updates from nseindia.com as of 12 PM and can change at any time. Please do not consider this as investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to market risks. Always consult your financial advisor or a market expert before making any investment.
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