On July 12, gold prices in India remained elevated due to global economic uncertainty and safe-haven demand. 24-carat gold traded above Rs 1.4 lakh per 10 grams. Despite high costs, demand has been resilient as buyers view gold as a long-term wealth preservation asset.

Gold prices in India remained elevated on July 12, with the yellow metal continuing to attract buyers amid persistent global economic uncertainty and safe-haven demand. Silver prices also held firm, reflecting steady investor interest in precious metals as markets tracked geopolitical developments and movements in the US dollar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the latest bullion market updates, 24-carat gold continued to trade above the Rs 1.4 lakh mark per 10 grams in several cities, while 22-carat gold remained close behind, keeping jewellery purchases expensive for consumers. Despite high prices, demand has remained resilient as many buyers continue to view gold as a long-term wealth preservation asset.

Gold and Silver Rates Today (July 12)

City 24K Gold (Rs /10g) 22K Gold (Rs /10g) Silver (Rs /kg) Delhi Rs 1,44,480 Rs 1,32,450 Rs 2,35,000 Mumbai Rs 1,44,330 Rs 1,32,300 Rs 2,35,000 Kolkata Rs 1,44,330 Rs 1,32,300 Rs 2,35,000 Chennai Rs 1,45,090 Rs 1,33,000 Rs 2,40,000 Bengaluru Rs 1,44,330 Rs 1,32,300 Rs 2,35,000 Hyderabad Rs 1,44,330 Rs 1,32,300 Rs 2,40,000

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rates Today (July 10): Check 18K, 22K, 24K Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and More

Internationally, bullion prices have been supported by concerns over geopolitical tensions, expectations surrounding interest rate decisions by major central banks, and fluctuations in the US dollar. Investors are also monitoring global inflation trends and economic data for clues on the future direction of monetary policy, factors that often influence gold's appeal as a safe-haven investment.

In the domestic market, gold rates vary from city to city due to local taxes, transportation charges and jeweller margins. Consumers planning to buy jewellery are advised to check the latest prices before making purchases, as bullion rates can change daily in response to international market movements.

Silver also remained firm, supported by steady industrial demand and investment buying. Analysts believe precious metals may continue to witness volatility in the coming weeks depending on geopolitical developments, currency movements and global economic indicators.

Market experts recommend that long-term investors avoid making decisions based solely on short-term price swings. Instead, they advise monitoring global trends and purchasing from BIS-hallmarked jewellers to ensure quality and authenticity. Buyers are also encouraged to compare making charges across retailers, as these can significantly affect the final purchase price.

With global uncertainties still influencing financial markets, gold continues to remain one of the preferred investment choices for individuals seeking portfolio diversification and protection against market volatility. Whether buying for investment or jewellery, keeping track of daily gold and silver prices can help consumers make informed purchasing decisions and maximise value.

Also Read: These Precious Metals ETFs Beat The S&P 500 Over The Past Year — Can The Rally Survive The Iran Whiplash?