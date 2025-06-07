SBI flags surge in scam calls: Customers advised to verify before acting
State Bank of India shared a list of verified calling numbers on X, urging customers to be cautious.
State Bank of India
Amid rising cyber fraud, SBI issued a warning about scam calls. It shared verified numbers on X.
Official SBI Warning
SBI highlighted the increasing threat of fraudsters impersonating bank officials. To combat this, they released a list of official numbers used for customer contact regarding transactions and services.
Any call from numbers starting with +91 1600 is safe and official. Customers should only trust these and ignore or report suspicious calls from other numbers.
SBI's Verified Numbers
RBI's new guidelines mandate all banks use +91 1600-series numbers for customer service calls related to transactions and banking services. This aims to reduce fraud and improve customer trust.
Customers should note that only the following numbers are officially used by SBI:
1600-01-8000
1600-01-8003
1600-01-8006
1600-11-7012
1600-11-7015
1600-01-8001
1600-01-8004
1600-01-8007
1600-11-7013
1600-00-1351
1600-01-8002
1600-01-8005
1600-11-7011
1600-01-7014
1600-10-0021
Don't share personal or financial info if you receive calls from any other number, and report such attempts to the bank immediately.
Key Safety Tips for SBI Customers
Verify caller ID: Trust only calls from +91 1600 series.
Never share OTPs or PINs: SBI never asks for these details over the phone.
Be wary of suspicious links or SMS: Ignore and delete such messages.
Report fraud immediately: Use official SBI channels to report.
A Call for Vigilance
As cybercriminals devise new ways to scam users, awareness and caution are the best defense. SBI's latest move empowers customers to stay informed and safe from digital threats. Share this info to help prevent financial fraud.