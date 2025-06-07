Image Credit : Google

Amid rising cyber fraud, SBI issued a warning about scam calls. It shared verified numbers on X.

Official SBI Warning

SBI highlighted the increasing threat of fraudsters impersonating bank officials. To combat this, they released a list of official numbers used for customer contact regarding transactions and services.

Any call from numbers starting with +91 1600 is safe and official. Customers should only trust these and ignore or report suspicious calls from other numbers.