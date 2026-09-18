BCG MD Ankush Wadhera said India is uniquely positioned to diversify global supply chains, especially in semiconductors. At SEMICON India 2026, the govt announced its Semicon 2.0 program with investment commitments of around Rs 1 lakh crore.

India is uniquely positioned as a destination to strengthen and diversify global supply chains, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Managing Director and Partner Ankush Wadhera said. He added that setting up semiconductor operations in the country is gaining strong traction among global businesses.

India's Role Amid Geopolitical Shifts

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of SEMICON India 2026, he highlighted India’s growing role in diversifying global semiconductor supply chains amid geopolitical shifts. He also lauded PM Narendra Modi, saying, “The Prime Minister touched upon many important aspects, but the point that stuck with me... was that 'supply chains are increasingly being weaponised.' Highlighting India’s position in global supply chains, Wadhera said, “India's position as a destination that can strengthen and diversify global supply chains is both unique and distinct.”

As per Wadhera, India’s current geopolitical position gives it a distinct advantage in attracting global semiconductor investments, with international businesses increasingly considering the country as a destination for operations in the critical sector. “The advantage that India enjoys on the geopolitical stage today is at a completely different level. For a critical sector like semiconductors, which powers essential global supply chains, establishing operations in India is an idea that is gaining strong traction within the international business community,” he said.

Semicon 2.0: A Roadmap for Growth

SEMICON India 2026, which began on Wednesday, saw the government unveil a broader roadmap for the next phase of the country’s semiconductor programme, with investment commitments of around Rs 1 lakh crore, plans to create nearly one lakh jobs, and a series of agreements covering chip manufacturing, materials, packaging, design and talent development.

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined the implementation roadmap for Semicon 2.0, which will expand beyond the initial focus on establishing semiconductor manufacturing facilities to build a wider ecosystem across the value chain.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Semicon 2.0 aims to put the broader semiconductor ecosystem in place and scale up capabilities across the value chain. Investment commitments of around Rs 1 lakh crore, or approximately USD 11-12 billion, have already been received across the Semicon 2.0 ecosystem. The investments are expected to materialise over the next two to three years as companies secure their respective board and shareholder approvals. (ANI)