Sanctions Twist: US Allows India 30 Days To Purchase Russian Oil Shipments At Sea
The US has given India a 30-day temporary pass to buy Russian oil cargo that's stuck at sea. This move is to keep the global oil supply steady. Now, Indian refineries are getting ready to buy this Russian crude for quick delivery.
US Waiver on Russian Oil:
A major development is unfolding between global politics and the oil market. The US has given India a 30-day temporary waiver to buy Russian oil shipments stuck at sea. This decision comes at a time of growing instability in the global energy market and geopolitical tensions. According to a Reuters report, two senior US officials confirmed the waiver only applies to cargo already at sea, not for new trade deals. The main goal is to maintain global oil supply and ease price pressures.
What is the US strategy and why did India get this waiver?
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the decision, stating the goal is to keep oil flowing in the global market. He said this won't give Russia a major economic advantage as it only covers existing transactions. The US believes that blocking these cargoes could strain global oil supply, so it has provided this temporary relief. At the same time, Washington hopes India might increase its purchase of American crude oil in the future.
United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent tweets, "... To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil... India is an essential partner of the United… pic.twitter.com/yjwjxbWcs2
— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2026
Is this relief important for India's energy security?
India is one of the world's biggest oil importers, buying about 85% of its crude oil from abroad. Reports say India currently has crude reserves to meet demand for only about 25 days.
Additionally, about 40% of India's total oil imports come from the Middle East, mostly through the Strait of Hormuz. Any tension or disruption in that region could directly impact India's energy security.
Why did Russian oil imports increase after the Russia-Ukraine war?
After the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022, Western countries put sanctions on Russia's energy sector. Russia then started selling its oil at a big discount to Asian markets. This made India the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne crude.
However, earlier this year, India cut back on Russian oil purchases due to US pressure. This helped New Delhi avoid a potential 25% tariff and secure a temporary trade deal with the US.
President Trump’s energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded.
To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil.…
— Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) March 6, 2026
Are Indian refiners returning to Russian oil?
Reports suggest that several of India's state-run refineries—Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Mangalore Refinery—are already talking to traders to buy Russian crude. Sources say Indian refineries have already purchased about 20 million barrels. Traders point out that right now, the availability of supply is a bigger worry than the price.
Is the global oil market game about to change again?
For now, this waiver is only for 30 days, but it has definitely created a stir in the global energy market. If India buys a large amount of Russian oil, it could change the dynamics of international oil trade.
