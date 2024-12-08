Salary and DA hike for government employees in December 2024?

Double good news is coming for central government employees at the end of 2024. That good news may be available in December! In this atmosphere, government employees are counting the hours of waiting. So this time salary and DA are increasing together? Got a great update.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 7:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 7:15 PM IST

Double good news is coming for central government employees at the end of the year. So this time salary and DA are increasing together? If this is true, then a large amount of money can enter the employees' accounts at the beginning of the year.

This time a very big update came from the center. What is the central Modi government saying about this? Instead of implementing the new pay commission, can the basic salary of government employees be increased in any new way?

This is what the speculation is about. Recently, the Union Finance Ministry has announced that it is not currently considering implementing the Eighth Pay Commission. So is something else being considered to increase the basic salary of government employees?

Incidentally, a central pay commission is constituted every ten years. Earlier, the Seventh Pay Commission was constituted on February 28, 2014. The recommendations made at that time came into effect from January 1, 2016. Now, ten years from January 2026, speculation has arisen about the Eighth Central Pay Commission.

However, the central government can change the basic salary of government employees through a new alternative. Although the Centre has not said anything about this. If the Centre has any plans regarding this basic salary change, then it has to be discussed with the employee organization first.

