Rs 20 Premium, Rs 2 Lakh Protection: Eligibility, Benefits, How to Apply
The central government's Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana gives you accident insurance up to ₹2 lakh for a premium of just ₹20 per year. Anyone between 18 and 70 years old can sign up for this scheme.
Insurance is a must for a secure life. The government's Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana offers a safety net for low-income families. The best part? You get accident insurance up to ₹2 lakh by paying only ₹20 a year.
The government launched this scheme back in 2015. Anyone aged between 18 and 70 can join. The premium is automatically taken from your bank account through auto-debit, so you don't have to worry about renewing it.
Insurance cover
The scheme pays out ₹2 lakh in case of accidental death. You get the same amount for total loss of both hands, both feet, or both eyes. For partial disability, the scheme provides ₹1 lakh.
This policy is valid from June 1 to May 31 every year. You can just go to your nearest bank branch and fill out a form to join. It's a fantastic chance for poor and middle-class families to get financial security for a very small price.
