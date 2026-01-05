Rs 10 Lakh an Acre: Why Farmers Are Turning to Avocado
Avocado Farming: Recently, the demand for many types of foreign fruits has increased in our country. By cultivating one such fruit, farmers can earn a profit of up to Rs. 10 lakh per acre. Do you know what it is?
This fruit is super expensive!
Once seen as a waste, farming is now profitable thanks to young farmers. They're growing high-value crops like avocados, which are in huge demand and offer great returns.
Where do avocados grow?
Avocados can be grown in plains, not just hills. Farmers in Maharashtra are earning Rs. 10 lakh per acre. With proper techniques, they even grow in hot areas like Coimbatore.
Which avocado variety is best
Awareness about avocado farming is growing. The 'Hass' variety is best for plains. Plant them 20x20 feet apart, use drip irrigation, and provide shade for the first two years.
Why are avocados used?
Called a 'superfood,' avocados are in high demand in major cities. They're used in ice cream and cosmetics. A single planting can yield fruit for 40-50 years, making it profitable.
Subsidy on avocado cultivation
There's no special subsidy for avocado farming in Telugu states, but general horticulture subsidies apply. Farmers can get aid for plants, water sources, and mulching.
What is the price of avocado?
Rich in healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, avocados aid heart health and weight loss. They sell for Rs. 300-400 per kg, offering farmers a chance for huge profits.
