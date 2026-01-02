In a shift to sustainable practices, locals in Rajouri's Sundarbani area have embraced organic farming. This move is hailed as an environmental victory and a key economic driver for the border region, boosting incomes with high market demand.

In a significant shift towards sustainable practices, locals in the Sundarbani area of Rajouri district have embraced organic farming, turning it into not just an environmental victory but also a key economic driver for this border region.

Government's Push for Sustainable Agriculture

Rajesh Verma, District Agriculture Officer, Rajouri, highlighted the government's efforts in promoting these initiatives. "We are focusing more on sustainable and organic agriculture. We have a scheme to promote natural farming. Organic farming clusters have been identified and are being promoted... There is a huge demand for organic products in the market. The government is trying to promote organic farming among farmers...," Verma said.

Voices from the Field

Local farmers shared their experiences, emphasising the challenges and rewards of this transition. Meenu, a farmer, described her daily operations: "... We grow organic vegetables in our farm. Currently, we are growing cauliflower, radish, and other vegetables. Our produce depends on how hard we work. During the summer, there was no water supply, so we had to carry water on our heads to water our crops. Now we have a water supply... This is our only source of income... Our entire family helps on the farm..."

Ajay Gupta, President of the Fruit and Vegetable Association in Sunderbani, emphasized the long-standing agricultural heritage and its impact on the community. "People here have been working very hard for the last 35-40 years. Agricultural produce is very good. It is a big mandi, so vegetables from here are supplied to many far-flung areas of the district... Thousands of people here are engaged in farming...," Gupta stated.

Another farmer, Mintu Sharma, echoed these sentiments, noting the expansion in crop variety and market reach. "... We supply our vegetables to far-flung areas as well. We grow cauliflower and other seasonal vegetables... People here work very hard, and we are dependent only on farming... Earlier we only grew foodgrains, but now we also grow vegetables, so it is good for us," Sharma added.

A Boon for Environment and Economy

This move to organic farming is seen as a boon for both the environment and the local economy, with increased demand for chemical-free produce boosting incomes in the district. (ANI)