Global firms and academic institutions are showing keen interest in India's growing semiconductor ecosystem. At SEMICON India 2026, focus is on supply-chain growth, indigenous chip development, and skilling the workforce for the industry.

Academia's Push in Chip Development

India’s semiconductor ecosystem is drawing growing interest from global industry players and academia, with companies looking to tap the domestic market while educational institutions step up efforts in chip development, industry collaboration and semiconductor skilling. Speaking to ANI at SEMICON India 2026 on Thursday, participants highlighted supply-chain expansion, industry-academia collaboration, indigenous chip development and workforce training as key areas that could strengthen the country’s semiconductor ecosystem.

Professor Dr Manmadha Rao from Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering said the institution is working towards manufacturing silicon chips through its Bharat Silicon Labs and is also developing a microcontroller. "We are going to manufacture silicon chips in our Bharat Silicon Labs... We are also working on a microcontroller... For the first time, academia is coming up with a chip... We are grateful for this opportunity to explore our knowledge through interactions and we can meet the innovators at par with the society and industry...,” he said.

Global Companies Eye Indian Market

Global companies at the event also expressed interest in expanding their presence in India as the country builds its semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. Koichi Yamamura from Japan's Inabata & Co. said the company, which makes local scrubbers used to abate toxic greenhouse gases and explosive gases used in the semiconductor industry, is entering the Indian market for the first time. “...this is our first time entering the Indian market, and we are having a higher level of expectation to find some customers, to make the best out of it..."

Focus on Supply Chain and Skilled Manpower

Hing Kee Neoh from Singapore-based IAQ Technology International highlighted the need to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain while developing skilled manpower. "It is only logical that India has to go through this transformation at a rapid pace now to catch up with the rest of the world. So there are very high expectations for the transformation objective. I think it will be able to reach there."

Bridging Academia-Industry Divide

Meanwhile, J Bhaskar Rao from Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering stressed the need to bridge the gap between academic training and industry requirements. "Students often do not get sufficient opportunities to work on projects that align with the industry requirements. To address this gap, we established a laboratory where students can actively participate in industry projects and gain practical experience...,” he said adding, "Our expectation is to strengthen collaboration with industry stakeholders. We hope to invite industry professionals to our laboratory, showcase our students and their skills, and create opportunities for meaningful interaction. This will help our students secure better career opportunities and placements..."