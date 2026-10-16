A yellow line is marked near the edge of railway platforms to alert passengers and help them maintain a safe distance from the tracks. Standing too close to the edge can be dangerous, especially when a train is arriving or passing through the station at high speed.

The line serves as a visual warning, reminding passengers to stand behind the designated safety marking while waiting for their train. Since yellow is a highly visible colour, it helps people identify the platform edge more easily. This is particularly important at crowded railway stations, where passengers may accidentally move too close to the tracks.

Passengers should always remain behind the safety line and avoid stepping beyond it while waiting for a train.