Post Office Scheme: Earn Over 2 Lakh Without any Market Risk.. Know Full Details
Post Office Scheme: Even though stock markets and SIPs are popular today, Post Office saving schemes continue to attract investors who prefer safety. One such trusted scheme is the National Savings Certificate (NSC).
What Is the National Savings Certificate (NSC)?
The National Savings Certificate is a government backed small savings scheme offered by India Post. It is designed for people who want safe and guaranteed returns. Since the scheme is supported by the Government of India, your investment is fully secure. NSC is especially suitable for middle class families, salaried employees, and who want steady growth without worrying about market fluctuations.
Investment Amount and Lock In Period
You can start investing in NSC with a minimum amount of ₹1,000. There is no maximum investment limit, which makes it flexible for both small and large investors. The scheme comes with a lock in period of 5 years. This means you must stay invested for five years to enjoy full benefits. Early withdrawal is allowed only in specific cases like the death of the investor.
Interest Rate and Compounding Benefits
Currently, NSC offers an annual interest rate of 7.7%, which is compounded yearly. Although the interest is calculated every year, the payout happens only at maturity. This compound interest feature helps your money grow faster over time. At the end of five years, both the principal amount and the accumulated interest are credited to your linked savings account.
Zero Risk and Government Guarantee
One of the biggest advantages of NSC is that it is a zero risk investment. Since the scheme is backed by the central government, there is no chance of losing your money. Unlike stocks or mutual funds, NSC does not depend on market performance. This makes it a reliable option for conservative investors who prioritize capital protection.
How Earn Over ₹2 Lakh Interest
If you invest ₹5,00,000 in the National Savings Certificate and stay invested for the full five-year term, the power of compounding works in your favor. At maturity, you can earn over ₹2,00,000 as interest, making the total maturity amount significantly higher than your original investment. This makes NSC a strong long-term saving option for retirement planning and future financial goals.
