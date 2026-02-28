PM Modi inaugurated Micron's Sanand facility, announcing 10 new semiconductor projects. He assured investors of India's capability and commitment, calling microchips the 'regulator of this century' and heralding a new tech decade for the nation.

Speaking at the inauguration of Micron's semiconductor facility, PM Narendra Modi stated, "With 10 new semiconductor projects coming into production in India, the multiplier effect will reach the entire value chain of MSMEs, startups and electronic industries."

Regarding India's standing in the international market, Modi noted, "The message has reached the world - India is capable, competitive and committed! I assure the global investors and India's partners that the Indian govt as well as state govts are with you..."

A Turning Point for India's Tech Future

On the long-term impact of the current technological push, he stated, "This decade will prove to be a turning point of India's tech future."

Regarding the shift in global technological power, Modi said, "This is the century of AI revolution. The semiconductor is a major bridge of this revolution... If oil was the regulator of the last century, the microchip will be the regulator of this century..."

He further stated, "When the world was struggling with the Covid pandemic, India announced semiconductor project... During the pandemic, everything felt like it was falling apart. But the seeds we planted with conviction are now growing and bearing fruits..."

'Make in India' and Rising Demand

On the subject of rising domestic electronics demand and production, Modi noted, "A large population of the Indian population is becoming a large consumer of gadgets and the demand is increasing in the country. Make in India is moving ahead with full swing. In the past 11 years, electronic production and export increased multifold..."

Inside the Sanand Mega-Facility

The Sanand facility, once fully ramped up, will feature approximately 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space, making it one of the world's largest raised-floor cleanrooms. The facility is designed to serve customers worldwide and address the growing global demand for memory and storage solutions, driven by rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence and high-performance computing.

With a total outlay of more than Rs 22,500 crore, construction commenced soon after approval, reflecting the Government's commitment to fast-tracking strategic semiconductor investments in the country.

The establishment and operationalisation of this facility underscores India's emergence as a trusted and competitive destination for semiconductor manufacturing and aligns with Prime Minister's vision of building a resilient and self-reliant technology ecosystem in the country. (ANI)