PM Shram Yogi Yojana: Get Rs 3,000 monthly pension by investing just Rs 55

This is a social security scheme that guarantees security for working people in old age. Avail monthly pension benefits at a low cost. You deposit a certain amount of money every month, and the government will provide an equal amount.

The central government has launched a special pension scheme for workers in the unorganized sector of the country, called Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Yojana.

Under this scheme, workers can get a pension of ₹3000 per month from the age of 60 years by depositing only ₹55 per month.

Sweepers, washermen, rickshaw pullers, leather workers, brick kiln workers, construction workers, and other unorganized sector workers.

Workers aged 18 to 40 years can join this scheme. Monthly income must be less than ₹15,000. Must not be covered under any other government pension scheme.

How This Scheme Works: If you join at the age of 18, you have to deposit ₹55 per month. As age increases, the amount of monthly deposit will increase. The government will also provide an equal amount to your deposit. At the age of 60, a pension of ₹3000 per month will be available.

Important Points: This scheme was launched in 2019. It is an important step for the retirement financial security of workers.

In this scheme, if you deposit ₹200, the government will also deposit ₹200 in your name. Investment can be started from the age of 18, at this age you have to pay only ₹55 per month.

If you start at the age of 29, you have to deposit ₹100 per month. The amount of pension in this scheme will be fixed based on the money you deposit.

To avail the benefits of this scheme, you have to contact the nearest Common Service Centers (CSC). For more details about this scheme, you can contact the government website or the nearest Common Service Center.

