Pay Shock Incoming? 8th Pay Commission May Rewrite Salary Rules
8th Pay Commission: If the 3.25 fitment factor is implemented under the 8th Pay Commission, the minimum salary for central government employees could increase from ₹18,000 to ₹58,500.
8th Pay Commission: How much will the salary increase with the 3.25 formula?
January 2026 is set to be a very important month for central government employees and pensioners. As preparations for forming the 8th Pay Commission begin, speculation about the new salary structure is at its peak.
3.25 Fitment Factor
Specifically, if the demand for a 3.25 fitment factor raised by employee unions is implemented, it could drastically change both the salaries and fortunes of the employees.
What is the Fitment Factor and why is 3.25 important?
The fitment factor is a multiplier applied to an employee's current basic pay to determine the new basic pay. In the 7th Pay Commission, this factor was 2.57.
Salary increase will be sky-high
Keeping in mind current inflation and the rising cost of living, various employee organizations, like the FNPO, have demanded a 3.25 fitment factor. If the government accepts this, the salary increase will be massive.
How much will the salary increase?
Currently, under the 7th Pay Commission, the minimum basic pay is ₹18,000. If the 3.25 fitment factor is approved, this minimum salary will rise to about ₹58,500, a one-time increase of 20% to 45%.
The potential salary structure for different levels of employees could be as follows
• Level 1 (Min): From ₹18,000 to ₹58,500.
• Level 5: Salary could be ₹87,600.
• Level 10: Gazetted officers' pay may rise to ₹1.73 lakh.
• Level 18 (Max): Top salary could reach ₹8.12 lakh.
Other demands and benefits for pensioners
A demand has been made to raise the annual increment from 3% to 5%. The new factor will also benefit pensioners, with minimum pensions expected to rise from ₹9,000 to ₹20,500-₹25,740.
Next Steps
The 8th Pay Commission's draft committee is set to hold a key meeting on Feb 25, 2026. The deadline for employee feedback is March 16, 2026. The final fitment factor will decide the financial fate of millions.
