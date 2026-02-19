8th Pay Commission Buzz: Entry Salary May Jump to Rs 58,500
Government employees are eagerly waiting for the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations, with the fitment factor being a hot topic. This could potentially raise the basic salary from Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 58,500.
8th Pay Commission Key Update
Government employees are eagerly awaiting the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations. While it may take another 18-20 months for them to be implemented, talk about the 'fitment factor' is heating up.
Fitment Factor
In the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 was used, raising the minimum basic salary from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 18,000. Now, employee unions are demanding a fitment factor between 2.86 and 3.25.
New Information on Salary Hike
If the maximum fitment factor of 3.25 is accepted, the current basic salary of Rs. 18,000 could rise to Rs. 58,500. Employees insist on this hike, citing rising inflation and living costs.
Demands Including Pension
The NC-JCM draft committee meeting is scheduled for February 25, 2026. Demands regarding salary, HRA, DA, and pension have been considered in it.
Central Government Employees
The 8th Pay Commission recommendations are expected to be effective from January 1, 2026. With the official website launched, the government is also welcoming public feedback.
