8th Pay Commission: Govt Invites Public Suggestions, Details Inside
8th Pay Commission: The central government has started the process for the 8th Pay Commission, which will affect 48 lakh employees and 68 lakh pensioners. An online platform has been launched to gather suggestions, find out how you can apply too.
New pay scale to be implemented soon, but when?
Over 48 lakh central employees and 68 lakh pensioners await the 8th Pay Commission. With the 7th Pay Commission ending Dec 31, 2025, employees hope for a new pay scale and increased salary soon.
Consultation process has begun
The central government has started a consultation process, seeking suggestions from employees and stakeholders on pay, pension, and allowances to help finalize the commission's recommendations.
Government has sought feedback
This move has sparked new hope among employees. The 8th Pay Commission was first announced in Jan 2025, with a formal notification and terms of reference approved in Nov 2025.
Will consider important issues like pension revision
The commission has 18 months to submit its recommendations. It's expected to consider key issues like inflation, current pay structure, fitment factor, and pension revision.
Commission's recommendations
If the commission submits its report on time, millions of employees and pensioners could benefit from pay and pension hikes. All eyes are on the commission's recommendations and implementation.
What are the updates so far?
In response to a Lok Sabha question, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary provided the latest update, stating the government formally announced the 8th Pay Commission on Nov 3, 2025.
Central employees' salary, pension
The commission has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations to the government regarding the salary, pension, and allowances of central employees.
Suggestions are being sought online
The government has also launched an official online platform for the 8th Pay Commission, seeking suggestions from ministers, ministries, central employees, and other stakeholders.
Making the consultation process more transparent
This digital platform aims to make the consultation process more transparent and comprehensive, including opinions on pay structure, fitment factor, allowances, and pension reforms.
Collecting suggestions and initial research
The commission is currently collecting suggestions and conducting initial research. Employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the report's completion and the government's decision.
