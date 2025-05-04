PAN card loan: Avail up to Rs 5 lakh instantly without collateral
In emergencies, you can get a personal loan of up to Rs 5 lakh using your PAN card. However, you will also need your Aadhaar card for this.
Keep this in mind when taking a PAN card loan. If you want to take a personal loan of up to Rs 5 lakh through a PAN card, you will need both a government-issued PAN card and an Aadhaar card. It is important that both cards are linked to each other, otherwise the loan process may be delayed.
Special features of PAN card loan
The process of getting a personal loan through a PAN card is very simple. You can apply for this online, in which you only have to fill in the basic details and complete the e-KYC process through PAN.
How to apply for a PAN card loan
First, you need to choose a bank or financial institution that offers personal loans through PAN card. For this, keep in mind the interest rate, loan amount, repayment terms and the credibility of the institution.
Eligibility Criteria
The applicant for a PAN card loan must be an Indian citizen. His age should be between 21 and 60 years. It is essential to have a PAN card and a good credit score.