Centre announces Rs 5,000 monthly pension for unmarried, widowed men; here's all you need to know
Centre announces Rs 5,000 monthly pension for unmarried, widowed men; here's all you need to know
The central government is introducing a new scheme to provide a monthly pension to unmarried and widowed men. To apply, Aadhaar card, income certificate, and wife's death certificate are required.
Schemes to empower women
Numerous schemes are in place across the country to empower women. In Tamil Nadu, schemes like free bus travel for women and a monthly allowance of Rs. 1000 are in effect. The central government implements schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for the advancement of women. However, no such schemes exist for men in any state.
Scheme introduced by the Central Government
Meanwhile, the central government is introducing a new scheme for men. A pension will be provided to men who apply for this. It has been reported that the central government will soon introduce this scheme. Through this scheme, unmarried and widowed men will receive a monthly pension. This will benefit lakhs of men in the country.
Rs. 5,000 monthly scheme for men
Sources say that financial assistance of Rs. 5,000 per month will be provided under this scheme. In particular, this scheme applies to those who have a ration card in the BPL list. It is also said that men without a stable monthly income can benefit from this scheme. To apply for this scheme, the applicant must be an Indian citizen.
What are the required documents?
Aadhaar card, income certificate, and wife's death certificate are required. One can apply if they have these documents. For this, the applicant should first go to the official website of the State Social Welfare website. Go there and click directly on the new widowed men's scheme. Otherwise, you can contact the local municipality or panchayat office.
How to apply?
Men from West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other states will benefit from this new scheme of the central government. So, without delay, if you are eligible for this scheme, visit the specified website now and register your name. Through this, you can get the benefits of this pension scheme of the central government from home. It is noteworthy that official announcements about this scheme have not yet been released.